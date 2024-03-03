Rescuers complete search operations in Odesa: 12 people killed in Russian strike

Yesterday's hostile attack on Odesa killed 12 people, including five children. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Rescuers have completed search and rescue operations in Odesa. A total of 12 people died as a result of the Russian strike, including 5 children. - Klymenko wrote on social media.

According to him, the rescuers have just finished unblocking the body of child, a girl born in 2016. The youngest victim of this terrorist attack, a boy named Timofey, was only 4 months old.

Klymenko also said that small children were targeted by the enemy in Kurakhove, Donetsk region.

This afternoon, the occupiers launched an air bomb at a five-story building. As of now, 16 people are known to be wounded, including 2 children born in 2006 and 2009. More than a dozen apartment buildings were damaged.

"While we are beating the occupiers at the front, they continue to fight civilians, they are fighting children. We will definitely pay for these strikes," Klymenko said.