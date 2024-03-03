Rescuers complete search operations in Odesa: 12 people killed in Russian strike

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18835 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 62794 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46324 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 219285 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195889 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178336 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222630 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249602 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155432 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371707 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39515 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12524 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21351 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21849 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 40823 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48532 views
Rescuers complete search operations in Odesa: 12 people killed in Russian strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36194 views

Rescuers have completed search operations in Odesa, where 12 people, including 5 children, the youngest of whom was a 4-month-old boy, were killed by a Russian strike.

Rescuers complete search operations in Odesa: 12 people killed in Russian strike

Yesterday's hostile attack on Odesa killed 12 people, including  five children. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports. 

Rescuers have completed search and rescue operations in Odesa. A total of 12 people died as a result of the Russian strike, including 5 children. 

- Klymenko wrote on social media.

According to him, the rescuers have just finished unblocking the body of child, a girl born in 2016. The youngest victim of this terrorist attack, a boy named Timofey, was only 4 months old. 

Klymenko also said that small children were targeted by the enemy in Kurakhove, Donetsk region. 

This afternoon, the occupiers launched an air bomb at a five-story building. As of now, 16 people are known to be wounded, including 2 children born in 2006 and 2009. More than a dozen apartment buildings were damaged.

"While we are beating the occupiers at the front, they continue to fight civilians, they are fighting children. We will definitely pay for these strikes," Klymenko said. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Igor Klymenko
Kurakhovo
Donetsk
Odesa
