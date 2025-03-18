Rescuers are extinguishing a large-scale fire in the open area in Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers are extinguishing a large-scale fire that engulfed more than 10 hectares of open area. Due to strong gusts of wind, the fire has already reached one of the national parks in the region.
Due to strong gusts of wind, the fire has already reached one of the national parks in the region
According to the State Emergency Service, fire and rescue units are on duty to prevent the fire from spreading to the residential sector.
Do not burn dry grass! Protect nature: even a small spark can cause a large-scale disaster!
