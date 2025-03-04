Rescuers advise not to go outside: a storm is expected
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, storm winds with gusts of 15-20 m/s are expected on March 4-5, and a yellow level of danger has been announced. The State Emergency Service recommends avoiding being outdoors and not parking vehicles under trees.
In the second half of the day on March 4, a storm wind is expected in Ukraine: a yellow level of danger has been declared. Transport operations may be complicated.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.
Strong gusts of wind of 15-20 m/s are forecasted in Kyiv, as well as in the western and northern regions. The bad weather will continue on March 5, affecting most regions of Ukraine, except for Transcarpathia and the southern regions. The weather may lead to complications in the operation of energy, construction, and utility companies, as well as transport movement.
Recommendations for citizens from the State Emergency Service:
- if possible, avoid being outside during gusts of wind; do not park vehicles under trees and near unreliable structures;
- carefully monitor updates on the weather forecast.
Reminder
On March 5, the air temperature in Ukraine will rise during the day to +7...+13 degrees, in the west to +10...+16 degrees, in the eastern part +5...+9 degrees is expected, dry. However, strong winds with gusts of up to 15-20 meters per second are forecasted.