Repeated explosions are heard in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Repeated explosions are heard in the Ukrainian capital. The air force earlier reported a high-speed target moving through Chernihiv region toward Kyiv region.
Addendum
Russia is attacking Ukraine on a massive scale. Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Kryvyi Rih and Kyiv region.