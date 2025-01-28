Religiosity in Ukraine: the number of believers has decreased since the beginning of the full-scale war

Ukrainian society demonstrates a fairly high level of religiosity, but recent studies show a decline in the number of those who consider themselves believers in 2023-2024. This was announced by Mykhailo Mishchenko, Deputy Director of Sociologists at the Razumkov Center, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Ukrainian society demonstrates a fairly high level of religiosity. As of the end of 2010, compared to 2000, the number of citizens who recognized themselves as believers increased from 58% to 71%. Subsequently, this share stabilized and until 2020 fluctuated around 70% - the expert noted.

According to studies conducted after the start of the hybrid war in 2014 and after the start of a full-scale war in 2022, an increase in the number of those who consider themselves believers is recorded.

Thus, according to Mishchenko, in 2022, with the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression, the number of those who called themselves believers increased to 74%. However, just like shortly after the start of the hybrid war in 2014, in the following years there was a slight decrease in the number of those who consider themselves believers.

"While in 2022 there were 74% of such believers, according to a survey in 2024, their share was already 68%," Mishchenko said.

He also emphasized that significant regional differences in the level of religiosity remain in Ukraine. Thus, in the west of the country, 85% of people recognize themselves as believers, while in the east this figure is reduced to 55%.

Addition

The survey involved 2,017 respondents aged 18 and older. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

