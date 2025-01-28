ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 60086 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 85330 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105621 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108716 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128128 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103175 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132912 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103690 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113388 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116961 views

How the number of believers of the OCU and UOC-MP has changed since the beginning of the full-scale war - sociology

How the number of believers of the OCU and UOC-MP has changed since the beginning of the full-scale war - sociology

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27559 views

The share of OCU believers increased from 24% in 2021 to 35% in 2024, while the UOC-MP decreased from 13% to 5.5%. The total number of Orthodox believers has decreased from 61% to 51% over the past year.

Since the outbreak of full-scale war in Ukraine, the religious affiliation of citizens has changed. In particular, the share of those who consider themselves to be members of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) continued to grow. This was reported by Mykhailo Mishchenko, Deputy Director of the Razumkov Center's sociological service, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"After the outbreak of full-scale war, there was an increase in the share of those who identified themselves as the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. In fact, it began even before the outbreak of a full-scale war. In 2021, the share of those who identified themselves as the OCU was 24%, in 2022 it increased to 36%, in 2023 to 42% among all respondents. Although in 2024, this share decreased to 35%," Mishchenko noted.

According to the sociologist, this decrease in the number of those who identified themselves as belonging to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in 2024 is, in particular, due to a decrease in their attitude toward Orthodoxy. Compared to 2023, the number of such people decreased from 61% to 51%.

"After the outbreak of a full-scale war, the number of those who consider themselves to be believers of the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate has significantly decreased. In 2021, there were 13% of such people, while according to the latest survey, the number is 5.5%," Mishchenko emphasized.

For reference 

The survey involved 2,017 respondents aged 18 and older. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

Recall 

There is not a single registered religious community of the UOC-MP left in Lviv region. Of the 54 communities that existed before the full-scale invasion, 27 joined the OCU and 27 ceased operations on their own.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

