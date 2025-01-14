Relatives of missing persons will be able to get a deferral from mobilization under special circumstances - Ministry of Internal Affairs

From now on, relatives of missing persons can receive a deferral from mobilization under special circumstances. The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that eliminated the legal conflict. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN writes.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that previously, in order to obtain a postponement, it was necessary to obtain a court decision to recognize a person as missing. However, the legal procedure for making such a decision by a court is not provided for by the current legislation.

"Instead, relatives will need to obtain an extract from the Unified Register of Missing Persons," the agency emphasized and posted on its website an algorithm for obtaining such an extract from the Register.

Recall

In Ukraine, 900-950 thousand people have been booked for mobilization . According to the Prime Minister, this figure has been fixed for a long time and does not affect the mobilization process.