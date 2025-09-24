Reiterating President Trump's call to stop the killings: State Department on Rubio-Lavrov meeting

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, called on Russia to stop the killings and emphasized the need for Moscow to take substantial steps to achieve a long-term settlement of the war. This is stated on the State Department website, UNN reports.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Secretary of State reiterated President Trump's call to stop the killings and the need for Moscow to take substantial steps to achieve a long-term settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war. - the statement said.

Addition

As UNN reported, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.