Registration for the EVI special session begins tomorrow: what an applicant needs to know

From August 1 to 8, registration will be open for a specially organized session of the unified entrance exam. Both those who missed previous sessions and those who want to retake the test can participate. This is reported by UNN, citing the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.

Details

Applicants will be able to take the test during additional periods, provided all registration steps are completed.

What needs to be done:

— contact the admissions committee of one of the higher education institutions in person or remotely. It is there that the applicant registers and receives an examination sheet;

— receive an examination sheet: a key document without which you will not be admitted to the testing. Check for a photo and signature of the admissions committee representative;

— pay the participation fee, namely UAH 1176, by August 13. The details are provided in the memo from the admissions committee. It is recommended to use the "Applicant's Personal Account" for convenient online payment;

— monitor the payment status; processing takes up to 3 business days. If the payment is not confirmed, contact the UCEQA. If the payment is not made or is incorrect, the registration will be canceled, and the examination sheet will become invalid.

Recall

Applicants can confirm their choice of study place at an educational institution or in their electronic cabinet. Available methods include using a QES, Diia.Signature, or uploading a scanned copy of a handwritten signed application.