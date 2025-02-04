Reclamation of the Gribovitsky landfill, where there was a deadly fire, is completed

Lviv has completed the most difficult stage of reclamation of the Hrybovychi landfill, where there was a deadly fire.

This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.

Details

It's nothing like that, just a hare running around the Hrybovychi training ground. But this is not the main news. The first stage of reclamation has been completed here! This is the most difficult part of the work, which lasted four years. We have created the basis for the safe restoration of the territory according to the best European practices - the message says.

As for the main thing, the entire territory of the landfill was reportedly covered with a special membrane. A landfill gas collection system was introduced.

We launched the filtrate treatment. We also started recycling gas, which is eventually converted into electricity.

According to Mr. Sadovyi, materials for the second phase of reclamation are currently being purchased. In March, they will start filling the area with soil, planting greenery and arranging water treatment tanks.

This is the first landfill in Ukraine to be reclaimed according to European standards! We inherited a landfill. We will leave behind a green, functional public space - emphasized the mayor.

