Rapper Diddy detained in New York
Kyiv • UNN
Sean Combs (Diddy) was detained in New York by internal security agents. His lawyer claims unfair prosecution, emphasizing that Diddy is “not a criminal.
Sean Combs, known as Diddy, was arrested in New York. He will face federal charges, his lawyer says. Several sources told ABC News that the music legend was arrested by internal security agents, UNN reports.
Details
Defense attorney Mark Anifilo said in a statement that he and his client are disappointed in what they consider to be an unfair prosecution.
“He is not a perfect person, but he is not a criminal,” the lawyer said, according to the AP news agency.