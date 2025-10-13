Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: appeals court reviews verdict

The Transcarpathian Court of Appeal is reviewing the verdict of the Volovets District Court regarding three minors for sexual violence against a minor. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

The appellate review of the high-profile criminal proceedings regarding sexual violence against a minor girl in Transcarpathia is ongoing. With the participation of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, the Transcarpathian Court of Appeal is reviewing the verdict of the Volovets District Court in criminal proceedings regarding three minors for sexual violence against a minor. - the message says.

It is noted that the court hearing on October 13 in the Transcarpathian Court of Appeal was postponed due to the absence of one of the defense lawyers. The accused under Part 3 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine are being held in custody.

Recall

The rape was committed back in 2021.

The Volovets court found guilty three defendants in the case of sexual violence against a 14-year-old girl in Transcarpathia and sentenced them to 6 years in prison. The victim's lawyers expect an appeal and state that the fight continues.