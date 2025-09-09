The Ramstein-format meeting this week should yield concrete results regarding air defense and finances for the PURL program, which allows for the purchase of American weapons. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Since February, the Russians have been rejecting all ceasefire proposals. For weeks, Russia cannot – and does not want to – say anything concrete in response to the US about the format of a leaders' meeting. Russia is investing in war and only in war. Strength is needed in response. And we are talking about strengthening our air defense – faster decisions are needed regarding systems, "Patriots" first and foremost. "Ramstein" this week should yield concrete results regarding air defense and finances for the PURL program, which allows for the purchase of American weapons. September should be productive for this program. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated during the Ramstein-format meeting that Ukraine needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them. According to him, this weaponry is urgently needed.