Rains and thunderstorms to cover Ukraine on June 23: detailed weather forecast

On Monday, June 23, the weather in Ukraine will be rainy at night and during the day. Different regions will be covered by precipitation with possible thunderstorms on this day. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, transmitted by UNN.

Details

Today, June 23, forecasters predict variable cloudiness in Ukraine. During the day, precipitation is also expected in the East and Southeast of the country, in Poltava and Sumy regions. Also on this day, thunderstorms are possible in the eastern regions during the day and in most central regions at night.

In most of Ukraine, there will be predominantly northwesterly winds of 7 – 12 meters per second. During the day, in the central and southern regions, gusts may reach 15 – 20 meters per second in places.

During the day, thermometer readings will rise to 19 – 24 degrees Celsius, in the west and south, 23 to 28 degrees are expected.

In the capital and Kyiv region, variable cloudiness is also expected. Air temperature in the region during the day – 19-24°C.

In Kyiv itself during the day – 20-22°C.

World Whistleblower Day and Midsummer's Eve: what else is celebrated on June 23