Rain and thunderstorms, with temperatures up to +31° - weather forecast for August 17

In Ukraine, August 17 will be precipitation-free, with rain and thunderstorms only in some areas; temperatures will reach up to 31 degrees Celsius during the day, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, according to UNN.

Details

According to the forecast, it will be partly cloudy today.

No precipitation, except for brief rain and thunderstorms in some areas of most western and northern regions during the day.

The wind will be southwesterly, 5–10 m/s.

Temperatures will be 15–20° at night and 26–31° during the day.

A temperature increase of 3–5° is expected — when hot weather will return to Ukraine