Rain and thunderstorms and up to 30°: weather forecast for today

Light rain is expected in western Ukraine today, with short-term rains and thunderstorms in the rest of the country. The temperature will be 21-30° during the day, with winds of up to 15-20 m/s in some places, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.



Details

According to weather forecasters, on September 13, there will be light rain in the western regions (moderate rain in Transcarpathia during the day); fog in some places at night and in the morning; temperature at night 10-15°, during the day 21-26° (in the Carpathians at night 6-11°, during the day 15-20°).

In the rest of the country there will be short-term rains, in some places thunderstorms; temperature at night 14-19°, during the day 23-28°, in the east up to 30°.

Southeast wind, 5-10 m / s, in the afternoon in the northeastern part gusts of 15-20 m / s in some places.

In Kyiv region

Short-term rain, sometimes thunderstorm. Southeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night will be 14-19°, during the day 23-28°.