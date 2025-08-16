Railway tragedy: train derails in Denmark after collision, one dead and injured

In southern Denmark, a passenger train collided with a vehicle at a crossing, after which one of the carriages derailed. One person died, and several others were injured, two of whom had to be evacuated by helicopter. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, a tragic railway incident occurred in southern Denmark: a passenger train derailed after colliding with a vehicle at a crossing. According to police, there were 95 people on board. As a result of the accident, one person died, several sustained injuries of varying severity, and two of them had to be transported to the hospital by helicopter.

Danish television published photos from the scene, showing that one of the carriages detached from the train and overturned on its side.

The national railway infrastructure operator Banedanmark confirmed that the accident occurred at a crossing where the train collided with a vehicle. In turn, the state company DSB announced the temporary suspension of train traffic between the cities of Kliplev and Tinglev, near Denmark's border with Germany.

Currently, police and rescue services continue to work at the scene of the tragedy, establishing the circumstances of the incident.

