Railway line Pskov - St. Petersburg blown up in Russia

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
05:01 PM • 4284 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
03:33 PM • 12402 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo
02:07 PM • 17220 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 26218 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
12:57 PM • 18115 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 20630 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 22296 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
October 21, 10:26 AM • 21922 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 20814 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19499 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
77%
751mm
Popular news
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 41521 views
Royal family scandal: Prince Andrew didn't pay rent for 22 years while living in a 30-room mansionOctober 21, 07:55 AM • 11322 views
Mobilization of the only son of a seriously ill father: a court in Lviv region sentenced the acting head of the TCCOctober 21, 11:05 AM • 9584 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 19863 views
Would have symbolic meaning: Kyslytsya drew parallels between Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest and events of 195601:20 PM • 5812 views
Publications
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto01:53 PM • 26194 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 41635 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 40398 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 47038 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 104100 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Radosław Sikorski
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Budapest
Hungary
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media04:48 PM • 2098 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 19968 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 35890 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 27154 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 83285 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating
Nord Stream

Railway line Pskov - St. Petersburg blown up in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1838 views

On the night of October 21, railway tracks on the Pskov-St. Petersburg section, used for military logistics, were blown up. The explosion caused a partial fire in a freight train and stopped railway traffic, which will negatively affect the supply of the Russian occupation army.

Railway line Pskov - St. Petersburg blown up in Russia

On the night of October 21, railway tracks were blown up on one of the sections of the Pskov-St. Petersburg railway line, which is used for the enemy's military logistics. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

According to sources in Ukrainian intelligence, the explosion also caused a partial fire in the rolling stock of a freight train.

Reacting to the emergency, special services of the aggressor state immediately went to the scene. According to the already established tradition, mobile internet in the area of the incident did not work.

As a result of the explosion, logistics and movement on the enemy's railway tracks have been stopped, which will negatively affect the supply of the Russian occupation army.

- an intelligence source reported.

Recall

In Russia, as a result of a combined attack, the roadbed was damaged, 15 fuel tanks were destroyed on the section, and two representatives of the occupation armed forces were eliminated.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
War in Ukraine