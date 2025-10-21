Railway line Pskov - St. Petersburg blown up in Russia

On the night of October 21, railway tracks were blown up on one of the sections of the Pskov-St. Petersburg railway line, which is used for the enemy's military logistics. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

According to sources in Ukrainian intelligence, the explosion also caused a partial fire in the rolling stock of a freight train.

Reacting to the emergency, special services of the aggressor state immediately went to the scene. According to the already established tradition, mobile internet in the area of the incident did not work.

As a result of the explosion, logistics and movement on the enemy's railway tracks have been stopped, which will negatively affect the supply of the Russian occupation army. - an intelligence source reported.

Recall

In Russia, as a result of a combined attack, the roadbed was damaged, 15 fuel tanks were destroyed on the section, and two representatives of the occupation armed forces were eliminated.