Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Rahaman Ali, former boxer and younger brother of Muhammad Ali, has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Rahaman Ali, Muhammad Ali's younger brother, died on August 1 at the age of 82. He was a professional boxer, having fought 18 bouts, and the author of two books about his brother.

Rahaman Ali, former boxer and younger brother of Muhammad Ali, has died

On Friday, August 1, Rahaman Ali, the younger brother of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, passed away at the age of 83. This was reported by the Muhammad Ali Center, according to UNN.

It's impossible to tell Muhammad's story without mentioning Rahaman. He was a constant support for Muhammad throughout his career, and their relationship was a true example of brotherly love.

- noted Devon Holt, President and CEO of the Center.

Rahaman was born on July 18, 1943, under the name Rudolph Arnett Clay. Like his brother, he chose a career as a professional boxer.

From 1964 to 1972, Rahaman fought 18 heavyweight bouts, winning 14 (seven by knockout) and suffering three losses, with one fight ending in a draw.

After retiring from sports, Rahaman accompanied Muhammad Ali on trips and continued training with him. In 2014, he released an autobiography titled "That's Muhammad Ali's Brother! My Life in the Undercard," and in 2019, the book "My Brother, Muhammad Ali - The Definitive Biography."

Vita Zelenetska

Sports