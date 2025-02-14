Radiation background in the Exclusion Zone is normal - Ministry of Environment

After a Russian drone struck the shelter of Chornobyl NPP Unit 4, radiation background levels remain within normal limits. This is reported by the Ministry of Environment, UNN reports.



Taking into account the radiological significance of the fire in the Exclusion Zone, the radiation situation has been strengthened, - the statement said.

The automated system at 39 sites continuously monitors the radiation background, transmitting data to the dispatch center every hour, and in case of an emergency - every minute, the Ministry of Environment noted.

The agency added that the ambient dose equivalent rate remains within the permissible limits, and the radiation situation in the Exclusion Zone is under constant control.

Recall

Director of the Center for Energy Research Oleksandr Kharchenko also reported that a Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl NPP caused partial destruction of the facility, but there is currently no radiation threat.

