Rada fails to pass bill on fines for curfew violations

The Verkhovna Rada failed to pass the bill on fines for violating the curfew No. 10195. This was reported by MP Oleksandr Honcharenko, UNN reports.

The Verkhovna Rada failed to pass the draft law on fines for curfew violations No. 10195. The bill failed to pass with 214 votes in favor... It was sent for a repeated second reading. We will consider it later, not today - said the MP.

Recall

On December 9 , the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading draft law No. 10195 on administrative liability for violating the curfew.

According to the draft law, violation of the curfew - namely, staying on the streets and in other public places during a certain period of time without specially issued passes and certificates - entails a fine of UAH 8,500 to 17,000 for citizens. For a second offense, the fine is doubled.

For businesses, the draft law provides for fines of UAH 51,000 to 102,000. And for a repeated violation within a year, you will have to pay up to UAH 170,000 or UAH 340,000.