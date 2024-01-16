Rada fails to pass bill on fines for curfew violations

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100728 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111815 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141844 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138825 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176937 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171923 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283792 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178242 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167244 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148854 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 46255 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 35215 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 68202 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 37287 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56988 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 100728 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283792 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251203 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236316 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261568 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56988 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141844 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107143 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107120 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123213 views
Rada fails to pass bill on fines for curfew violations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26317 views

The Ukrainian parliament failed to pass a law that would have introduced fines for curfew violations. The draft law, which proposes fines ranging from UAH 8,500 to 340,000, will be considered later.

The Verkhovna Rada failed to pass the bill on fines for violating the curfew No. 10195. This was reported by MP Oleksandr Honcharenko, UNN reports.

The Verkhovna Rada failed to pass the draft law on fines for curfew violations No. 10195. The bill failed to pass with 214 votes in favor... It was sent for a repeated second reading. We will consider it later, not today 

- said the MP.

Recall

On December 9 , the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading draft law No. 10195 on administrative liability for violating the curfew.

According to the draft law, violation of the curfew - namely, staying on the streets and in other public places during a certain period of time without specially issued passes and certificates - entails a fine of UAH 8,500 to 17,000 for citizens. For a second offense, the fine is doubled.

For businesses, the draft law provides for fines of UAH 51,000 to 102,000. And for a repeated violation within a year, you will have to pay up to UAH 170,000 or UAH 340,000.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

