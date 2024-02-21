Rada confirms that "servant of the people" Medyanyk resigns
MP Vyacheslav Medyanyk of the Servant of the People faction resigned his mandate, which will reduce the number of MPs in the Verkhovna Rada to a new record low of 400.
The Verkhovna Rada confirmed that MP from the Servant of the People faction Vyacheslav Medyanyk had written a letter of resignation, UNN reports.
According to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, MP Medyanyk's statement is scheduled to be considered on February 22 during a meeting of the Committee on Regulations, Deputy Ethics and Organization of the Verkhovna Rada.
According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, 400 MPs will remain in the Verkhovna Rada, which will be a new anti-record.
"That's it. We will be the 400th. A new anti-record of the Rada," the MP wrote.
Earlier, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reportedthat MP from the Servant of the People faction Vyacheslav Medyanyk resigned from his seat.
Viacheslav Medianyk is a member of the Servant of the People party.