Rada confirms that "servant of the people" Medyanyk resigns

The Verkhovna Rada confirmed that MP from the Servant of the People faction Vyacheslav Medyanyk had written a letter of resignation, UNN reports.

According to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, MP Medyanyk's statement is scheduled to be considered on February 22 during a meeting of the Committee on Regulations, Deputy Ethics and Organization of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, 400 MPs will remain in the Verkhovna Rada, which will be a new anti-record.

"That's it. We will be the 400th. A new anti-record of the Rada," the MP wrote.

Earlier, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reportedthat MP from the Servant of the People faction Vyacheslav Medyanyk resigned from his seat.

Viacheslav Medianyk is a member of the Servant of the People party.