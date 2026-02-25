Rada approved the law on attracting private investment in land reclamation

$43.260.03
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 5204 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 7376 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 10430 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 17601 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
09:16 AM • 18230 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 22890 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 20862 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18655 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22717 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 29267 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Occupiers punish Ukrainians for attempting to return to temporarily occupied territories - CNSFebruary 25, 05:31 AM • 10443 views
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassadorFebruary 25, 07:00 AM • 18267 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - Politico09:26 AM • 18669 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali11:07 AM • 11347 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 11672 views
Rada approved the law on attracting private investment in land reclamation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 7577, which creates a new model for the functioning of land reclamation system operators as non-commercial entities. This will allow attracting private investment and reducing state expenditures on hydraulic land reclamation.

Rada approved the law on attracting private investment in land reclamation

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general a draft law that provides for the creation of a new model for the functioning of land reclamation system operators as non-commercial entities in Ukraine. According to the authors of the law, it will allow attracting private investments in the restoration and development of land reclamation, as well as reducing state expenditures on hydraulic land reclamation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the card of draft law No. 7577.

Details

"The law has been adopted," the draft law card states.

According to the document, it is envisaged to create in Ukraine a model for the functioning of land reclamation system operators as non-commercial entities with corporate governance tools and financial capacity, as well as a clear delineation of functions: water resource management and infrastructure operation.

The document will allow attracting private investments in the restoration and development of land reclamation, reducing state expenditures on hydraulic land reclamation, increasing the efficiency and transparency of land reclamation infrastructure management, and involving consumers of services of relevant land reclamation systems in the management of land reclamation infrastructure.

Recall

In Ukraine, a plan for effective irrigation of agricultural lands in the context of climate change has been approved.

