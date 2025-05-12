Putin’s words change, but not his demand that Ukraine surrenders - The Times

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy
May 11, 05:14 PM • 22773 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 43667 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 67371 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 85655 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 76788 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 101414 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 60398 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 72162 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 75689 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64764 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.2m/s
74%
749mm
Popular news

Trump promised to strengthen trade with India and Pakistan after the ceasefire agreement

May 11, 01:57 PM • 4796 views

US Secretary of State Rubio to attend NATO meeting in Turkey on Ukraine and Russia

May 11, 03:24 PM • 3470 views

A serviceman hit a man in Kharkiv during a document check: what the Territorial Recruitment Center says

May 11, 04:27 PM • 10715 views

Ukraine must agree to negotiations with the Russian Federation in Turkey immediately - Trump

May 11, 04:47 PM • 4278 views

Qatar is preparing to gift Trump a "flying palace" worth $400 million - media

May 11, 05:33 PM • 6936 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 48726 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 157109 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 167452 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 149174 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 209593 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 13669 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 22335 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 101414 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 52348 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 58940 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Putin’s words change, but not his demand that Ukraine surrenders - The Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

The Kremlin reiterates its demands regarding Ukraine: the only way to peace is full satisfaction of Russia's needs. Putin demands the removal of the pro-Western government and Ukraine's renunciation of joining NATO.

Putin’s words change, but not his demand that Ukraine surrenders - The Times

The Kremlin repeats its demands week after week, occasionally expressing them in different words, but without fundamental changes in insisting that the only way to peace is for Ukraine to give Russia everything it wants. This is according to an article written by The Times international observer Mark Bennetts, reports UNN.

Details

He recalls that US President Donald Trump recently admitted that the failure to establish peace in Ukraine is keeping him awake at night.

The response of ... Putin to the calls of European leaders for an immediate 30-day ceasefire suggests that the US President should prepare for many new sleepless nights.

- the material says.

The author notes that Putin's speech to the media on the eve of around 2 am was "essentially a very familiar demand for Ukraine's capitulation."

Translated from Kremlin to English, this statement means that Putin is demanding at least the removal of the pro-Western government in Kyiv and Ukraine's renunciation of its course to NATO.

- writes Bennetts.

Europe insists on participating in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - Barrot11.05.25, 17:37 • 3048 views

According to him, the film "Groundhog Day", in which actor Bill Murray is forced to relive the same day over and over again, is hugely popular in Russia, and, "judging by his Sunday comments on Ukraine, Putin is also a fan of it."

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should agree to the Russian Federation's proposal for direct talks in Turkey. According to him, he considers it necessary to agree to Moscow's proposal to start direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul on May 15, despite the fact that the Kremlin is ignoring the demand of European leaders and Ukraine for a 30-day ceasefire.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12 and will personally wait for Russian dictator Putin in Turkey on May 15.

MFA: putin is unlikely to come to negotiations with Zelensky in Istanbul11.05.25, 21:35 • 2568 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Brent
$64.23
Bitcoin
$103,794.50
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,276.55
Ethereum
$2,503.20