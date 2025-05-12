The Kremlin repeats its demands week after week, occasionally expressing them in different words, but without fundamental changes in insisting that the only way to peace is for Ukraine to give Russia everything it wants. This is according to an article written by The Times international observer Mark Bennetts, reports UNN.

Details

He recalls that US President Donald Trump recently admitted that the failure to establish peace in Ukraine is keeping him awake at night.

The response of ... Putin to the calls of European leaders for an immediate 30-day ceasefire suggests that the US President should prepare for many new sleepless nights. - the material says.

The author notes that Putin's speech to the media on the eve of around 2 am was "essentially a very familiar demand for Ukraine's capitulation."

Translated from Kremlin to English, this statement means that Putin is demanding at least the removal of the pro-Western government in Kyiv and Ukraine's renunciation of its course to NATO. - writes Bennetts.

According to him, the film "Groundhog Day", in which actor Bill Murray is forced to relive the same day over and over again, is hugely popular in Russia, and, "judging by his Sunday comments on Ukraine, Putin is also a fan of it."

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should agree to the Russian Federation's proposal for direct talks in Turkey. According to him, he considers it necessary to agree to Moscow's proposal to start direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul on May 15, despite the fact that the Kremlin is ignoring the demand of European leaders and Ukraine for a 30-day ceasefire.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12 and will personally wait for Russian dictator Putin in Turkey on May 15.

