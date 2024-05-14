Putin will visit china this week

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on May 16-17 will pay a state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the Kremlin, reports UNN.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the People's Republic of China on May 16-17, 2024, as his first foreign trip after taking office - The report said.

It is reported that the visit will cover two cities, Beijing and Harbin.

"The Russian head of state will also visit the city of Harbin - the administrative center of Heilongjiang province, where he will take part in the opening ceremony of the eighth Russian-Chinese EXPO and the fourth Russian-Chinese forum on interregional cooperation, will meet with students and teachers of Harbin Polytechnic University", - stated in the message.

Putin and Xi Jinping will mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and China.

It is also reported that the two heads of state will "discuss in detail the entire range of issues of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation". In addition, Putin and Xi Jinping will "identify key areas for further development of Russian-Chinese practical cooperation" and exchange views on the most pressing international issues.

As part of Putin's visit to China, he is also scheduled to meet with the premier of the country's State Council.

Supplement

Poland believes that china has enough influence over russia to force rf president vladimir putin to end the war in ukraine.