Putin will visit china this week

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78468 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106768 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149661 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153770 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250118 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174097 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165362 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225789 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113053 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33941 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43444 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37595 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61880 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55876 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250118 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225789 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211843 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237599 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224415 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78468 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55876 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61880 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112858 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113763 views
Putin will visit china this week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18527 views

On May 16-17, 2024, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to China to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on May 16-17 will pay a state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the Kremlin, reports UNN.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the People's Republic of China on May 16-17, 2024, as his first foreign trip after taking office

- The report said.

It is reported that the visit will cover two cities, Beijing and Harbin.

Xi did not make any concessions in the talks with the French president: Media gives reasons

"The Russian head of state will also visit the city of Harbin - the administrative center of Heilongjiang province, where he will take part in the opening ceremony of the eighth Russian-Chinese EXPO and the fourth Russian-Chinese forum on interregional cooperation, will meet with students and teachers of Harbin Polytechnic University", - stated in the message.

Putin and Xi Jinping will mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and China.

It is also reported that the two heads of state will "discuss in detail the entire range of issues of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation". In addition, Putin and Xi Jinping will "identify key areas for further development of Russian-Chinese practical cooperation" and exchange views on the most pressing international issues.

As part of Putin's visit to China, he is also scheduled to meet with the premier of the country's State Council.

Poland believes that china has enough influence over russia to force rf president vladimir putin to end the war in ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World

