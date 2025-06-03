$41.620.09
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Putin was informed online about Ukraine's Sunday attacks - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1234 views

Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was promptly receiving information about Ukraine's Sunday attacks on Russian military airfields. The Pentagon noted the sophistication of the attacks.

Putin was informed online about Ukraine's Sunday attacks - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin received online information about Ukraine's Sunday attacks on military airfields of the aggressor state. This was reported by Russian "media" citing Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, writes UNN.

Details

Vladimir Putin received information about Ukraine's Sunday attacks on the Russian Federation online

- said Peskov.

Speaking about the Russian Federation's response to the attacks, the Kremlin spokesman suggested waiting for the results of the investigation.

Addendum

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth received regular updates on the progress of the "Spiderweb" special operation to destroy aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which the SBU carried out on June 1. CNN points out that during the implementation of the special operation, Hegseth was on a visit to the U.S. Joint Military Base "Andrews".

The Pentagon also noted that Ukraine's attack demonstrated "a level of sophistication they had not seen before".

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

