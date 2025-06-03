Russian dictator Vladimir Putin received online information about Ukraine's Sunday attacks on military airfields of the aggressor state. This was reported by Russian "media" citing Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, writes UNN.

Details

Vladimir Putin received information about Ukraine's Sunday attacks on the Russian Federation online - said Peskov.

Speaking about the Russian Federation's response to the attacks, the Kremlin spokesman suggested waiting for the results of the investigation.

Addendum

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth received regular updates on the progress of the "Spiderweb" special operation to destroy aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which the SBU carried out on June 1. CNN points out that during the implementation of the special operation, Hegseth was on a visit to the U.S. Joint Military Base "Andrews".

The Pentagon also noted that Ukraine's attack demonstrated "a level of sophistication they had not seen before".