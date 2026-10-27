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Putin is not abandoning plans to seize the entire Donbas and does not want compromises - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

The Russian dictator told the leaders of Finland and Norway that he would not agree to "compromises contrary to the interests of the Russian Federation."

Putin is not abandoning plans to seize the entire Donbas and does not want compromises - Reuters

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not going to abandon his plans to seize the entirety of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. He does not want to make compromises that do not align with his interests. He stated this to Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Reuters reports, as UNN relays.

Details

The Kremlin stated that achieving a just and lasting peace is possible only "provided that the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation are fully and unconditionally taken into account."

In response, the leaders of Finland and Norway emphasized that it must be a "just" peace. At the same time, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen criticized Finland's and Norway's decision to speak with Putin. According to her, she sees no signs that Russia wants peace.

Additionally

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin accused the EU and NATO of "confrontational policies" and stated, in the context of peace talks, that Russia's interests must be taken into account "fully."

Recall

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb held a phone conversation with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on October 27 — following talks in Oslo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on October 20, and "in consultation with Ukraine."

After that, Stubb reported having had a "good phone conversation" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of "efforts to seek a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine.  

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported details of the conversation with the leaders of Finland and Norway. According to the Head of State, they "clearly told the Russian leader that real de-escalatory steps are needed regarding our energy sector and infrastructure." 

Yevhen Ustimenko

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