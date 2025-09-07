"Trump gave Putin what he wanted": Zelenskyy on the meeting in Alaska

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Alaska gave the Russian dictator what he was counting on. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with ABC News, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, it was important for Putin to demonstrate to the world the fact of a personal meeting with the US President.

It's a pity Ukraine wasn't there, because I think President Trump gave Putin what he wanted - noted the head of state.

The President added that Putin avoids dialogue with Kyiv, instead seeking to use meetings with Trump for his own propaganda.

Putin doesn't want to meet with me, but he really wants to meet with the US President to show everyone videos and images that he is there - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Russia's reaction to US President Donald Trump's summit with Putin in Alaska was truly joyful. Moscow is celebrating the fact that the Russian dictator met with Trump without concessions and now faces no sanctions.

