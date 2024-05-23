Putin goes to Minsk to meet with Lukashenko: what will they talk about

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 15571 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89670 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141930 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146858 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241574 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172377 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164010 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148092 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220759 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Putin goes to Minsk to meet with Lukashenko: what will they talk about

Putin goes to Minsk to meet with Lukashenko: what will they talk about

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14335 views

putin and lukashenko will discuss further development of the russia-belarus strategic partnership and key international issues during putin's visit to belarus on may 23-24.

Russian dictator Vladimir will be visiting  Belarus on May 23. On Thursday evening, he will meet with President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, according to the Russian media, UNN reports

Details 

"Today the two presidents will communicate, as planned, a big communication, and tomorrow there will be a whole day of this very official visit," Peskov said. 

According to the Kremlin press service, Putin will visit Belarus on May 23-24 at the invitation of Oleksandr Lukashenko.

"During the talks, it is planned to discuss topical issues of further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance, the course and prospects of integration cooperation within the Union State, as well as key topics on the international agenda," the statement said.

Lukashenko's press service said that the parties would discuss "the state and prospects for the development of the entire complex of Belarusian-Russian relations." They will talk about "promoting joint trade, economic and cooperation projects, strengthening security, and cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.

The dictators will also reportedly discuss the international agenda, the situation in the region, and "joint response to emerging challenges and threats.

Previously

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, said that Ukraine has control over the situation on the border with Belarus, so the news about the deployment of Russian equipment there, as well as the analysis of some experts about a great threat, are premature horror stories. 

Addendum

According to Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, every week Russia is seriously working to remind Ukrainians that Belarus is about to be "attacked". Russia's goal is to create panic, distract Ukrainian forces and means, and constantly push Belarus to take action.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

