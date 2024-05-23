Putin goes to Minsk to meet with Lukashenko: what will they talk about

Russian dictator Vladimir will be visiting Belarus on May 23. On Thursday evening, he will meet with President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, according to the Russian media, UNN reports .

Details

"Today the two presidents will communicate, as planned, a big communication, and tomorrow there will be a whole day of this very official visit," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin press service, Putin will visit Belarus on May 23-24 at the invitation of Oleksandr Lukashenko.

"During the talks, it is planned to discuss topical issues of further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance, the course and prospects of integration cooperation within the Union State, as well as key topics on the international agenda," the statement said.

Lukashenko's press service said that the parties would discuss "the state and prospects for the development of the entire complex of Belarusian-Russian relations." They will talk about "promoting joint trade, economic and cooperation projects, strengthening security, and cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.

The dictators will also reportedly discuss the international agenda, the situation in the region, and "joint response to emerging challenges and threats.

Previously

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, said that Ukraine has control over the situation on the border with Belarus, so the news about the deployment of Russian equipment there, as well as the analysis of some experts about a great threat, are premature horror stories.

Addendum

According to Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, every week Russia is seriously working to remind Ukrainians that Belarus is about to be "attacked". Russia's goal is to create panic, distract Ukrainian forces and means, and constantly push Belarus to take action.