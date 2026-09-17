Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the adoption in the United States of a law on "hell sanctions" is an unfriendly step. This was reported by Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

"Russia considers the adoption in the United States of a law on \"hell sanctions\" to be an unfriendly act," Peskov said.

He emphasized that the new U.S. sanctions, if imposed, would complicate efforts to seek a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

Recall

The U.S. House of Representatives supported the Senate version of bill H.R. 5334, which provides for a significant tightening of sanctions against Russia and the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian energy resources.

The bill has already been sent to Trump for signing.

India warned the United States about the consequences of new tariffs against buyers of Russian oil