Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not discuss the deployment of a Chinese peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine during their talks. This was reported by Kremlin aide Yuriy Ushakov, according to UNN, citing Russian media.

During the talks between Putin and Xi Jinping, there was no discussion of the idea of deploying a Chinese peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. - Ushakov reported.

Macron explained what tasks a peacekeeping contingent can perform in Ukraine

Additionally

Furthermore, according to the Kremlin aide, another round of consultations between the Russian and US Foreign Ministries is planned, as "a lot of issues remain unresolved."

Carney on Canada joining the peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine: it depends on the circumstances