Putin and Xi Jinping discussed the deployment of Chinese peacekeepers in Ukraine - Ushakov

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
11:50 AM • 7296 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 29122 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 58525 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 75987 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 45628 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 98776 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 40814 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 72705 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 52033 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 103549 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
52%
748mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 192286 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 192159 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 180969 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 177959 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 171732 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto11:50 AM • 7308 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo10:24 AM • 58537 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 75998 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September06:50 AM • 53406 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 98781 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Ruslan Kravchenko
Potap
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo11:20 AM • 9648 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance10:43 AM • 13615 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.08:32 AM • 29467 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 72706 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 62107 views
Actual
Fake news
Forbes
TikTok
Spotify
The Guardian

Putin and Xi Jinping discussed the deployment of Chinese peacekeepers in Ukraine - Ushakov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Kremlin aide Yuriy Ushakov stated that the deployment of a Chinese peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine was not discussed during the negotiations between Putin and Xi Jinping. A new round of consultations between the Russian and US foreign ministries is also planned.

Putin and Xi Jinping discussed the deployment of Chinese peacekeepers in Ukraine - Ushakov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not discuss the deployment of a Chinese peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine during their talks. This was reported by Kremlin aide Yuriy Ushakov, according to UNN, citing Russian media.

During the talks between Putin and Xi Jinping, there was no discussion of the idea of deploying a Chinese peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine.

- Ushakov reported.

Macron explained what tasks a peacekeeping contingent can perform in Ukraine26.03.25, 22:57 • 116472 views

Additionally

Furthermore, according to the Kremlin aide, another round of consultations between the Russian and US Foreign Ministries is planned, as "a lot of issues remain unresolved."

Carney on Canada joining the peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine: it depends on the circumstances08.04.25, 12:28 • 9964 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping
Ukraine