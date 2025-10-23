$41.760.01
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
05:35 PM • 2790 views
Tomorrow, several regions of Ukraine will experience power outages: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 11806 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 24412 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
October 23, 11:30 AM • 25525 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 24565 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 38727 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 34472 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 30348 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12756 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Purge at the top of China's armed forces: nine generals suspended for financial crimes – BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

In China, generals and members of the Party's Central Committee have been suspended due to suspicions of financial crimes.

Purge at the top of China's armed forces: nine generals suspended for financial crimes – BBC

In China, large-scale personnel changes have taken place at the top of the armed forces: nine "three-star" generals and members of the Party Central Committee have been removed due to suspicions of financial crimes. General Zhang Shengmin, who previously headed the anti-corruption unit, became the new third most important officer in the Central Military Commission. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense of the People's Republic of China reported that all dismissed generals are suspected of serious financial irregularities. Most of them were members of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and held high military ranks.

Zhang Shengmin, a 67-year-old rocket forces general with 47 years of service, has been appointed to the third most important position in the Central Military Commission. He previously served as deputy secretary of the anti-corruption department of the Central Military Commission, so the new appointment emphasizes the focus on combating corruption among the senior command staff.

C. China has formulated a five-year growth plan based on technological self-sufficiency

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
State budget
China