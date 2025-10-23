Purge at the top of China's armed forces: nine generals suspended for financial crimes – BBC
Kyiv • UNN
In China, generals and members of the Party's Central Committee have been suspended due to suspicions of financial crimes.
In China, large-scale personnel changes have taken place at the top of the armed forces: nine "three-star" generals and members of the Party Central Committee have been removed due to suspicions of financial crimes. General Zhang Shengmin, who previously headed the anti-corruption unit, became the new third most important officer in the Central Military Commission. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.
Details
The Ministry of Defense of the People's Republic of China reported that all dismissed generals are suspected of serious financial irregularities. Most of them were members of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and held high military ranks.
Zhang Shengmin, a 67-year-old rocket forces general with 47 years of service, has been appointed to the third most important position in the Central Military Commission. He previously served as deputy secretary of the anti-corruption department of the Central Military Commission, so the new appointment emphasizes the focus on combating corruption among the senior command staff.
C. China has formulated a five-year growth plan based on technological self-sufficiency