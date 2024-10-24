Prosecutor's Office confirms detention of head of TCC in Ternopil region: demanded fuel coupons for deferral from mobilization
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the district TCC demanded coupons for 1,000 liters of diesel fuel for deferring mobilization. He faces up to 10 years in prison with disqualification from holding office and confiscation of property.
Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to the head of the Ternopil District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. The official demanded fuel cards for one thousand liters of diesel from an entrepreneur for a deferral from military service. UNN reports this with reference to the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region.
Details
A 45-year-old head of the district territorial center for recruitment and social support was served a notice of suspicion.
According to the investigation, the colonel demanded from a person liable for military service an illegal benefit in the form of coupons for 1000 liters of diesel fuel, equivalent to USD 1000, for resolving the issue of granting him a deferral from military service during mobilization.
In case of refusal to pay a bribe, the official assured the man that he would be drafted into the army and sent to the front line.
He has now been imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the right to post over UAH 240 thousand bail, and has been suspended from performing his official duties.
He faces 5 to 10 years in prison with a three-year deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities and confiscation of property.
Earlier , UNN, citing its own sources , reportedthat the head of one of the district recruiting centers was detained in the center of Ternopil for taking a bribe with coupons for 1000 liters of fuel for promising not to mobilize a man.