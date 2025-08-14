$41.510.09
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Prosecutor General: we will appeal to the disciplinary commission due to the abuse of the right to defense by the lawyer in the case of the murder on the funicular

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1686 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko states that the right to defense has been abused in the case of the murder on the funicular. The prosecutor's office will appeal to the Disciplinary Commission of the Bar due to the sixth disruption of the session.

Prosecutor General: we will appeal to the disciplinary commission due to the abuse of the right to defense by the lawyer in the case of the murder on the funicular

In the case of the murder of a young man on the funicular in the capital, which is being heard in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, there is an abuse of the right to defense. This was stated after today's court session by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who personally joined the group of prosecutors supporting the prosecution, reports UNN correspondent.

At today's session, according to the Prosecutor General, there was already the sixth abuse of the right to defense.

"The sixth disruption of a court session. The defense lawyer does not refuse to defend the accused. We believe that this is an abuse of right, a violation of the right to defense. We will appeal to the Disciplinary Commission of Defenders (Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar – ed.) to punish him and deprive him of the right to practice law, because a defense lawyer is obliged to comply with all legal rights and obligations when defending an accused in this criminal proceeding or in another," Kravchenko said.

He added that in the case, a certain consensus has now been reached with the defense that the new lawyer will be able to prepare for the next court session, scheduled for August 20.

Addition 

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov, accused of killing a 16-year-old boy on the funicular - the previous defense lawyer of the accused once again failed to appear at the court session. 

Today, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention of Artem Kosov until October 11 without the right to bail.  

Recall 

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper station of the funicular, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact when falling.

The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the pre-trial detention was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review. On May 29, the indictment against Artem Kosov, an employee of the State Protection Department, was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

Anna Murashko

