Prosecutor General comments on ICC decision on arrest warrants for Russian generals

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, commenting on the ICC's decision on arrest warrants for Russian generals, said that this is another milestone on the path to restoring justice. UNN reports this with reference to the OGP.

Today we have seen justice being done once again and that those who commit international crimes will be held accountable. I sincerely welcome the issuance by the International Criminal Court of arrest warrants for a lieutenant general of the Russian Armed Forces and an admiral of the Russian Navy, who are suspected of systematically carrying out attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which caused significant damage to the civilian population - Kostin said.

The Prosecutor General thanked the International Criminal Court, Prosecutor Karim Khan and all Ukrainian prosecutors who contributed to this joint result by assisting in the collection of evidence.

"This is the first time that individuals are suspected of committing a crime against humanity of 'other inhumane acts... causing great suffering or serious bodily injury. We continue to work together to bring to justice all perpetrators of international crimes, regardless of their rank or position," Kostin emphasized.

Addendum

On March 5, the International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of Russian Long-Range Aviation Commander Sergei Kobylash and Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov.