Prosecutor General briefed EU delegation on child protection and transitional justice efforts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko informed the European Union delegation about the work on child protection and the implementation of transitional justice in Ukraine. The partners expressed their readiness to join the development of a systemic project.

Prosecutor General briefed EU delegation on child protection and transitional justice efforts

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko informed the European Union delegation about the work on child protection and the implementation of transitional justice in Ukraine. Partners expressed their readiness to join the work on developing a systemic project, UNN reports.

I had an extremely important meeting with the European Union delegation. With the Commander of EU civilian operations, Director General of the European External Action Service Stefano Tomat and the EEAS team, as well as the Head of the EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) in Ukraine Rolf Holmboe and mission specialists, we discussed current cooperation and future prospects today.

- Kravchenko wrote.

Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape children13.10.25, 16:46 • 13367 views

The Prosecutor General expressed gratitude to the European Union for its consistent and tangible support to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion – both in humanitarian and military spheres, and at the political and diplomatic level.

"I assured my colleagues of Ukraine's full commitment to the European path.

During the meeting, we discussed the key priorities of our work:

First. The prosecutor's office is focused on recording, documenting, and investigating war crimes committed by Russia. I emphasized that bringing all war criminals to justice is our common goal. Second. I informed my colleagues about the ongoing work on child protection. This is one of the key priorities of the prosecutor's office, both in the context of Russia's full-scale armed aggression and in general," Kravchenko said.

The Prosecutor General told the partners about the work in courts and the representation of state prosecution by him personally and by the heads of regional prosecutor's offices in cases of the most serious crimes against children and about the achieved results.

"Third. Foreign partners always pay special attention to protecting the rights and interests of investors. I spoke about the steps taken by the Prosecutor General's Office in this direction, including the results of the 'StopPressure' online platform. I emphasized that the issue of protecting national and foreign investments is under my personal control. Honest business should operate freely and without fear, pay taxes, create jobs, and replenish the budget. This is one of the main principles of the country's economic stability, especially in wartime conditions," Kravchenko wrote.

Kravchenko also told partners about the implementation of transitional justice in Ukraine.

"Last but not least is the implementation of transitional justice in Ukraine. This issue is critically important for Ukraine, and I am glad that the partners expressed their readiness to join the work on developing a systemic project adapted to today's challenges. I thank my colleagues for a rich and productive meeting. It is always a pleasure to communicate with like-minded people and realize that our goal is one – the restoration of justice and the rule of law," Kravchenko noted.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko discussed with the Swiss Ambassador strengthening cooperation on extradition issues26.09.25, 15:21 • 2967 views

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
Ruslan Kravchenko
European Union
Ukraine