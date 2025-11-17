Promised to arrange employment in law enforcement for $25,000: a man was detained in Kyiv

$42.040.02
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 6826 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
09:59 AM • 11600 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 30198 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 21720 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 17961 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 20481 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 16263 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 25722 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41858 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 30206 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 70988 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 65694 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 122339 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 100830 views
Promised to arrange employment in law enforcement for $25,000: a man was detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

In Kyiv, a 41-year-old man was detained who promised to arrange employment for a Kyiv resident in law enforcement agencies for $25,000. He was apprehended while receiving the first installment of the sum, amounting to $15,000.

Promised to arrange employment in law enforcement for $25,000: a man was detained in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a businessman guaranteed clients a smooth and successful passage of the competition and subsequent appointment to a position in one of the law enforcement agencies. He asked for 25,000 dollars for his services. He was detained while receiving funds from a "candidate," UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police and prosecutor's office.

... a 41-year-old man was notified of suspicion, who promised to arrange a job for a Kyiv resident in one of the law enforcement agencies, talking about his connections and acquaintances.

- the message says.

The suspect's actions are qualified as abuse of influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the man assured that without his acquaintances, it is almost impossible to get a job in the law enforcement system due to the strict selection and special verification that a candidate for the position must undergo. Therefore, he estimated his help at 25 thousand dollars. Of these, 15 thousand dollars had to be paid before the verification, and another 10 thousand - after employment.

Claimed to be Yermak's cousin: a fraudster promised a high position in the Presidential Office for 100 thousand dollars07.11.25, 13:47 • 3427 views

After receiving the first part of the agreed amount of 15 thousand US dollars, the man was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The suspect was remanded in custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 605 thousand hryvnias.

Antonina Tumanova

