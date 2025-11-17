Promised to arrange employment in law enforcement for $25,000: a man was detained in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a businessman guaranteed clients a smooth and successful passage of the competition and subsequent appointment to a position in one of the law enforcement agencies. He asked for 25,000 dollars for his services. He was detained while receiving funds from a "candidate," UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police and prosecutor's office.

... a 41-year-old man was notified of suspicion, who promised to arrange a job for a Kyiv resident in one of the law enforcement agencies, talking about his connections and acquaintances. - the message says.

The suspect's actions are qualified as abuse of influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to law enforcement officers, the man assured that without his acquaintances, it is almost impossible to get a job in the law enforcement system due to the strict selection and special verification that a candidate for the position must undergo. Therefore, he estimated his help at 25 thousand dollars. Of these, 15 thousand dollars had to be paid before the verification, and another 10 thousand - after employment.

After receiving the first part of the agreed amount of 15 thousand US dollars, the man was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The suspect was remanded in custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 605 thousand hryvnias.