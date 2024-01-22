Productive talks and a new Polish defense package: Zelensky met with Tusk in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Kyiv, as both leaders reported on social media, UNN reports.

Today we had very productive talks with Mr. Prime Minister Donald Tusk. On all aspects of our bilateral relations - Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

According to the Head of State, "there is a new Polish defense package". "We appreciate such constant assistance," he said.

"There is a new form of our cooperation for the sake of a larger scale of arms procurement for Ukrainian needs - a Polish loan for Ukraine," the President noted.

"Today we discussed with Mr. Prime Minister the possibilities of future joint arms production. Thank you for supporting Ukraine!" - Zelensky said.

Donald Tusk, in turn, wrote on the social network X that he welcomed a "friend of Zelenskyy's" to Kyiv.

Tusk in Kyiv: we will talk to solve the problems as soon as possible