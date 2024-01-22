Tusk in Kyiv: we will talk to solve the problems as soon as possible

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who arrived in Kyiv, indicated that there are certain conflicts of interest between the Ukrainian and Polish sides, and they will talk about it to solve these problems as soon as possible, UNN reports with reference to TVP Info.

Details

Tusk's visit to Kyiv had been announced for several days. The prime minister said this, in particular, in an interview with three TV channels on Friday, January 12. At the time, he noted that the visit to the Ukrainian capital would be one of the topics of his conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda, which took place last week.

We also have a lot of bilateral issues to discuss, there are certain conflicts of interest, we are aware of them, we will talk about them, but in a spirit of friendship to solve these problems as soon as possible, not to maintain or multiply them - the head of the Polish government told reporters.

The issue of fighting the Russian aggressor is "absolutely number one," Tusk said in Kyiv.

He emphasized that it was very important for him to "create a feeling that Poland is Ukraine's most reliable ally in this deadly clash with evil." "In fact, I am in Kyiv also for the sake of Polish security. This is not just a matter of Ukraine. This is a security issue for the entire free world, and Poland in particular, if only because of geography," Tusk said.

He added that there is a lot to talk about, but it is important that everyone is convinced that "the people who are talking are friends who can also resolve certain controversial issues."

The program of the visit includes meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal meets with Tusk in Kyiv: Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland pay tribute to the memory of defenders of Ukraine who fell in the war