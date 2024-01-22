Tusk in Kyiv: we will talk to solve the problems as soon as possible

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106115 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115138 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145920 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141772 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178594 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172541 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286319 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178331 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167332 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148910 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 43921 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 48093 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 57983 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 80709 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 46425 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 106115 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286319 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253324 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238358 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263491 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 80709 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145920 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107970 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107876 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123910 views
Tusk in Kyiv: we will talk to solve the problems as soon as possible

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24133 views

During his visit to Kyiv, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the need for a quick and friendly solution to bilateral problems

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who arrived in Kyiv, indicated that there are certain conflicts of interest between the Ukrainian and Polish sides, and they will talk about it to solve these problems as soon as possible, UNN reports with reference to TVP Info.

Details

Tusk's visit to Kyiv had been announced for several days. The prime minister said this, in particular, in an interview with three TV channels on Friday, January 12. At the time, he noted that the visit to the Ukrainian capital would be one of the topics of his conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda, which took place last week.

We also have a lot of bilateral issues to discuss, there are certain conflicts of interest, we are aware of them, we will talk about them, but in a spirit of friendship to solve these problems as soon as possible, not to maintain or multiply them

- the head of the Polish government told reporters.

The issue of fighting the Russian aggressor is "absolutely number one," Tusk said in Kyiv.

He emphasized that it was very important for him to "create a feeling that Poland is Ukraine's most reliable ally in this deadly clash with evil." "In fact, I am in Kyiv also for the sake of Polish security. This is not just a matter of Ukraine. This is a security issue for the entire free world, and Poland in particular, if only because of geography," Tusk said.

He added that there is a lot to talk about, but it is important that everyone is convinced that "the people who are talking are friends who can also resolve certain controversial issues." 

The program of the visit includes meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. 

Shmyhal meets with Tusk in Kyiv: Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland pay tribute to the memory of defenders of Ukraine who fell in the war22.01.24, 12:15 • 26888 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics

