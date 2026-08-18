PrivatBank reported technical problems: several services are not working

PrivatBank is experiencing technical problems, due to which several services are currently unavailable. PrivatBank reports this, UNN conveys.

Details

The bank said that it is already working to resolve the technical problems. The stable operation of the services is gradually being restored.

Friends, we are experiencing a technical issue—several services are currently not working. We are already fixing everything, and stable operation is gradually being restored. We will definitely let you know as soon as everything is working properly. – the post reads.

We would like to remind you

PrivatBank experienced disruptions in the operation of several services, which meant that users could not pay by card. The bank's team is already resolving the issue and promises that services will be restored soon.