"Privat24" to suspend payments on Sunday night

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
06:07 PM • 13760 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
05:25 PM • 34573 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
04:32 PM • 64557 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 59359 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 66168 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 202350 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 201679 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 163209 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 107533 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 85690 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.2m/s
58%
751mm
Popular news
The Russian Ministry of Defense cynically reported strikes on Ukraine's "defense industry plants"July 12, 11:28 AM • 15495 views
Lavrov met with Kim Jong Un during visit to DPRKJuly 12, 12:35 PM • 13179 views
Strengthening air defense, investments in production and more: Zelenskyy summarized the Ukraine Recovery ConferenceJuly 12, 02:34 PM • 7970 views
The less politicization, the better: lawyers, military personnel, and MPs on Shabunin's case03:56 PM • 8960 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro04:47 PM • 29852 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 202350 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 201679 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 186789 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 208653 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 239827 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 59359 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 61716 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 66047 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 104895 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 122138 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

"Privat24" to suspend payments on Sunday night

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The "Privat24" application will temporarily suspend payment processing on the night of July 13 from 00:00 to 02:00 due to technical work. During this time, it will not be possible to make any payments or transfers.

"Privat24" to suspend payments on Sunday night

On the night of Sunday, July 13, the "Privat24" application will temporarily suspend payment processing. This is stated in the message of PrivatBank in the application, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that from midnight to 02:00, the service will undergo technical maintenance. During this time, it will not be possible to make payments or transfers via "Privat24".

On July 13, from 00:00 to 02:00 AM, we are conducting technical work, during which it will not be possible to make any payments or transfers using "Privat24". We apologize for the temporary inconvenience

- the message says.

Recall

On the night of June 13-14, PrivatBank temporarily suspended all payment operations from 00:05 to 06:30 due to technical work. ATMs, terminals, and POS terminals were unavailable.

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video 07.05.25, 17:35 • 56633 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Finance
PrivatBank
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9