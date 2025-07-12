"Privat24" to suspend payments on Sunday night

On the night of Sunday, July 13, the "Privat24" application will temporarily suspend payment processing. This is stated in the message of PrivatBank in the application, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that from midnight to 02:00, the service will undergo technical maintenance. During this time, it will not be possible to make payments or transfers via "Privat24".

On July 13, from 00:00 to 02:00 AM, we are conducting technical work, during which it will not be possible to make any payments or transfers using "Privat24". We apologize for the temporary inconvenience - the message says.

Recall

On the night of June 13-14, PrivatBank temporarily suspended all payment operations from 00:05 to 06:30 due to technical work. ATMs, terminals, and POS terminals were unavailable.

