The Guardian

Prince Harry likely to testify in case against Daily Mail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

Prince Harry will appear in London's High Court next week. He and six others accuse Associated Newspapers Limited of unlawful acts.

Prince Harry likely to testify in case against Daily Mail

Prince Harry is expected to appear in London's High Court next week to give evidence in his privacy breach case against the publisher of the Daily Mail, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The Duke of Sussex and six other individuals, including Sir Elton John and Liz Hurley, claim that Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) hired private detectives to commit a series of illegal acts between 1993 and 2011.

Among the alleged actions were placing listening devices in cars, using deception or "pretexting" private records such as flight information and medical records, and accessing private phone conversations.

Harry is expected to spend a full day on the stand next Thursday, according to the draft trial schedule.

Sir Elton, Ms. Hurley, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence are also due to testify at the nine-week trial, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Elton John's husband David Furnish, actress Sadie Frost, and former Liberal Democrat MP Simon Hughes are also involved in the case.

The group filed a lawsuit against Associated, the publisher of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, and MailOnline, in October 2020.

Associated Newspapers denies all allegations, calling them "absurd smears."

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Prince Harry
London