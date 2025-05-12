"Prices will rise worldwide": Trump announced a decree on a significant reduction in drug prices in the United States

US President Donald Trump plans to sign a decree that will reduce the cost of prescription drugs and pharmaceuticals in the United States by 30-80%. He announced this on the Truth Social social network, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, this is "one of the most important in the history of the country" decree, because it will reduce health care costs for American citizens to unprecedented levels and save "trillions of dollars" for the budget.

For many years, the world has been wondering why prices for prescription drugs and pharmaceuticals in the United States of America were much higher than in any other country, sometimes five to ten times more expensive than the same drugs manufactured in the same laboratory or factory, by the same company. We are going to take the right step, something that Democrats have been fighting for for many years. - Trump wrote.

At the same time, he noted that after the signing of this decree, drug prices will "rise around the world."

And for the first time in many years, justice will be ensured for the United States! I am implementing the most favored nation policy, according to which the United States will pay the same price as the country with the lowest price in the world. - the head of the White House announced.

We will add that a few hours earlier, Trump intrigued subscribers with a statement that his next post on the social network will be "one of the most important and influential" that he has "ever published".

Let us remind you

At the end of April, Reuters predicted that a 25% increase in tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals into the United States, introduced by the administration of President Donald Trump, will cause an increase in drug prices in the United States by almost 13%.

