What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Pre-trial restraint: defense of businessman Mazepa claims recusal of judge

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34365 views

The defense of businessman Ihor Mazepa, suspected of organizing a fraudulent land deal, has filed a motion to recuse the judge.

The defense of businessman Ihor Mazepa, who is suspected of organizing a fraud with the land of the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant, filed a motion to recuse a judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv from considering a motion to apply a preventive measure to Mazepa, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

Thus, the lawyer filed a motion to disqualify the judge from considering the motion to impose a preventive measure on Mazepa.

"The court suspends consideration of the motion to resolve the issue of recusal of the investigating judge," the judge said.

Prior to that, the lawyer asked the judge to postpone the consideration of the motion to impose a preventive measure on Igor Mazepa for 3-4 hours so that the defense could properly prepare its legal position and collect characterizing documents on Mazepa.

However, the judge refused. The court also refused to challenge the prosecutor.

Addendum

The prosecutor's office requests that businessman Mazepa be arrested with bail set at UAH 700 million.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that the detention with such a bail amount for the main person involved in the proceedings was due to the following circumstances:

  •  status of the organizer;
  • detention at a customs post, which indicates an intention to leave Ukraine and is likely to evade reporting to law enforcement agencies;
  • property status of the suspect;
  • the presence of other suspects who are currently wanted.

 The State Bureau of Investigation reported that the owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa, and other defendants in the case of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure - Kyiv HPP, will be chosen a preventive measure today.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

