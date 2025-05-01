Practical water heaters for small objects: selection rules and cost

Having hot water in the house is comfort and coziness for the guests, but also such water should be in the office, restaurant, bar, somewhere in industrial facilities, etc. In this case, we will talk about 50-liter boilers, which will be enough to serve 1-3 users. This value is optimal due to the availability of a comfortable volume, because you do not always need 100 or more liters, because you will have to spend electricity on unnecessary heating.

Boiler selection rules

50-liter water heaters are not that big, but you still need to evaluate the overall dimensions and choose the best place for installation. The correct choice is determined by the following parameters and characteristics:

1. Sizes. It is important to leave up to 10 cm of free space from the boiler to ensure normal ventilation. When there are size restrictions, then you need to try to choose a different shape of the device;

2. Form. Rectangular and cylindrical designs are considered the most familiar and even classic. But there are also narrow slim models, suitable for situations when there is no space for installation at all. In addition, they look beautiful;

3. Installation location. Some models can only be installed vertically or horizontally, while other models are completely universal. Most often, installation occurs above the toilet or under the sink, if the boilers are small in volume;

4. Connection. To avoid problems during connection, you need to determine the location of the fittings in advance, because there will be no need to redo the pipeline system.

Power parameters are determined individually, because the more powerful the boiler, the faster the heating will occur.

TEN characteristics

The heating of water is the responsibility of the heating element, which resembles a simple kettle. It can be of two types of design:

1. Dry. It is placed in a flask, is not subject to scale formation, heats longer, but does not wear out from direct contact with water. Maintenance will not be frequent;

2. Wet. It comes into contact with water, frequent replacement will be needed, but it consumes less energy, because it heats the water faster.

Each user will ultimately determine the optimal option, but if the water is too hard, then only a dry heating element.

Additional functionality

Adjusting the temperature in a wide range will allow you to easily set the necessary parameters for comfortable use of water. It is desirable to have a display, with which it will be possible to find out the necessary parameters and change them in accordance with the requirements. Fast heating is also considered an addition to many boilers.

ECO mode can be used if a minimum of water is required, while the boiler will not operate at full power, thereby saving electricity. Many tanks are supplemented with antibacterial protection inside, which eliminates the formation of bacteria.