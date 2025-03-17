Power outages in Dnipropetrovsk region due to Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the attack, infrastructure was damaged in the Pavlograd and Synelnyk districts. Also, the enemy shelled the Pokrovsk community with artillery, there is destruction.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, infrastructure was damaged as a result of the Russian attack, and there are power outages in three districts, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN writes.
Details
"As a result of the attack, infrastructure was damaged in the Pavlograd district. And also in the Synelnykiv district," Lysak wrote.
According to him, a private house, a garage and a fire truck were also damaged there.
"In the evening, the aggressor's artillery hit the Pokrovsk community in the Nikopol region. A farm building was destroyed, and another one was damaged. A private house and 2 greenhouses were destroyed," he said.
There are power supply interruptions in the Pavlograd, Synelnykiv, and Nikopol districts
Everywhere, according to him, there were no deaths or injuries.
According to preliminary information, air defense forces destroyed 15 enemy drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
