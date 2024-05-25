Power outages are possible in Ukraine during evening peak hours - Ministry of Energy

In Ukraine, the use of power outage schedules is possible today during evening peak hours, the Energy Ministry said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, as indicated, consumers' needs were covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the power systems of Romania and Poland.

"Schedules of hourly power outages were also applied. They can be used today from 20:00 to 22:00," the Ministry of Energy said.

Outages due to shelling and other reasons

Yesterday in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions overhead power lines were disconnected, resulting in power outages for household consumers. Military operations are underway in the areas.

Gas companies have repaired gas distribution networks damaged by shelling and restored gas supply to over 4,200 customers in Kharkiv region and almost 200 customers in Donetsk region. However, 113 consumers in Donetsk region were left without gas due to new damage to gas pipelines as a result of the hostilities.

Due to a technological failure at a high-voltage substation in Sumy region, equipment was turned off, which resulted in a power outage for household consumers.

In Poltava region, an overhead line of a regional power company was disconnected for technological reasons, resulting in a blackout of substations in Poltava and Kharkiv regions, as well as household consumers connected to them. Within a short time, the consumers were reconnected.

In Sumy region, an overhead line of a regional power company was disconnected for technological reasons. As a result, substations in Kharkiv region lost power. Household consumers were left without electricity. They have been supplied with power.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 18,793 MWh. No exports are expected.