Power grid damaged in Cherkasy region due to night attack by Russian drones: what is known

In Cherkasy region, 7 enemy drones were destroyed at night, as a result of the Russian attack, the debris damaged residential buildings, an educational institution and the power grid, no one was injured, the head of the Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Since nightfall, air raids have been heard in Cherkasy region. According to preliminary data, 7 enemy UAVs were destroyed within the region. There were no casualties," Taburets wrote.

However, he said, there are "consequences for the infrastructure.

"In particular, in Zvenyhorod district, shrapnel from a "shahed" damaged the windows of four residential buildings, an educational institution, a shop and a non-residential building, as well as a power line. The emergency team of the power company is already working," Taburets said.

