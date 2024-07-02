'Potentially catastrophic' Hurricane Beryl approaching Jamaica

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 52588 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 59335 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 82255 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 167803 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 214289 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 132489 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361933 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180165 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148790 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197516 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 52589 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47231 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 59337 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62812 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 82257 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 360 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 4248 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11784 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33239 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35180 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

'Potentially catastrophic' Hurricane Beryl approaching Jamaica

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14699 views

Hurricane Beryl, a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm with winds of 240 km/h, has caused devastation and at least three deaths in Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and now threatens Jamaica with life-threatening winds and storm surge.

'Potentially catastrophic' Hurricane Beryl approaching Jamaica

Deadly hurricane "Beryl", swept through the Caribbean Sea, intensifies as it moves towards Jamaica, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Hurricane Beryl is now a Category 5 hurricane, meaning its winds and storm surge could be catastrophic.

The storm hit Carriacou Island, which is part of Grenada, on Monday.

So far, there are reports of two deaths as a result of the storm, one in Grenada and one in St. Vincent.

"Beryl made landfall on Monday as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 240 km/h.

Beryl, earliest Category 4 hurricane on record, Beryl threatens Caribbean islands01.07.2024, 10:08 • 16077 views

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Carriacou was a "direct hit" in the "extremely dangerous eye" of Hurricane Beryl. Communications with Carriacou and the nearby island of Petite Martinique remain disrupted.

Grenada's Prime Minister Deacon Mitchell has warned that there may be more dead than has been reported on Grenada so far. Mitchell said the true extent of the damage will not be known until officials can reach the islands.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, northeast of Grenada, was also hit by Hurricane Beryl. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said at least one person has died as a result of the storm. He said storm Beryl had "left behind tremendous devastation". The prime minister said the situation on Union Island, a small island of about 3,000 people, was particularly dire. "The reports I have received indicate that 90 percent of homes are seriously damaged or destroyed," he said. Gonsalves also warned that "the death toll could well be higher, we are not sure yet.

Thousands of people remain without power, many in temporary shelters in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and St. Lucia. Footage posted on social media showed homes with roofs ripped off and residents scrambling to save their belongings.

Barbados, which had a hurricane warning when storm Beryl approached, appears to have escaped serious damage, the publication says. A government official said that although the country had "dodged a bullet," people should not let their guard down as "wind gusts are still blowing, gale force winds are still blowing.

Meteorologists from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) say Beryl continues to strengthen as it moves through the southeastern Caribbean.

The NHC warns that Beryl is expected to bring "life-threatening winds and storm surge to Jamaica later this week," most likely Wednesday afternoon local time. The Jamaican government issued a hurricane warning and people living in low-lying and flood-prone areas were urged to seek shelter.

Before reaching Jamaica, Hurricane Beryl could also wreak havoc in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, which share the island of Española.

The NHC said that Hurricane Beryl was the earliest Category 5 Atlantic storm they had ever recorded and formed much earlier in the hurricane season than usual. Meteorologists also noted how quickly Beryl developed. The storm went from a tropical depression to a major Category 3 hurricane and stronger in just 42 hours, hurricane expert Sam Lillo told the Associated Press.

Supplement

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has warned that the North Atlantic could see up to seven major hurricanes this year - compared to an average of three per season.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40