Porsche is preparing the limited-edition 911 GT3 Bergsport, with only 100 units to be produced

On September 1, Porsche will present a new special version of the 911 GT3 Bergsport, which will be produced in only 100 units. The car was created as a tribute to Alpine driving, Autoblog reports, writes UNN.

Details

The new model is another special version of the Porsche 911 introduced this year. Porsche subsidiaries in France, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland worked jointly on the Bergsport.

The 911 GT3 Bergsport is expected to be sold only in the Alpine countries of Europe, while the model will not be supplied to the United States. According to preliminary data, most of the cars may have been reserved before the official premiere.

The car will be based on the 911 GT3 but will feature its own design elements and settings. In particular, instead of the standard large GT3 rear wing, the new model may receive a "ducktail" spoiler.

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This decision is reminiscent of the classic Porsche Carrera RS models of the 1970s. According to the publication, a Bergsport prototype may have been spotted during testing at the Nürburgring several months ago.

Porsche positions the model as a modern interpretation of sports cars for mountain roads and references the racing "Bergspyder" cars used for hill climbs.

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